RWA Chain And Habsburg Advisory Trust Form Strategic Partnership At Davos To Accelerate RWA Tokenization

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) September 9, 2024, Davos – At the“Digital Transformation” Summit, RWA Chain and Habsburg Advisory Trust announced a strategic partnership to drive real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. RWA Chain will leverage its blockchain to enhance transparency and compliance in asset management.







During the roundtable, RWA Chain CEO Alfred Latschenberger emphasized the platform's blockchain solutions for asset digitization, enhancing liquidity and compliance across industries. He noted that this partnership is a major step in boosting global asset liquidity and transparency while ensuring security and regulatory compliance.







Swiss leaders, including Valérie Favre Accola (Vice-President of Davos Government) and Geoff Richards (Executive Director of AO Foundation, Director of AO Research Institute), praised RWA Chain's innovations and alignment with European regulatory standards. Dirk Klee , CEO of VP Bank Liechtenstein and Senior Advisor to the Board of Bitcoin Suisse, highlighted the importance of compliant asset tokenization, further emphasizing Habsburg Advisory Trust's role in providing secure asset digitization for global investors.







Partnership Focus

The partnership will concentrate on Habsburg Advisory Trust's traditional assets, including art and real estate, with implementation plans under the MiCA regulations for 2024-2025.

Conclusion

This partnership represents a significant step towards expanding the role of blockchain in real-world asset management, positioning RWA Chain as a leader in compliance, transparency, and asset liquidity.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.