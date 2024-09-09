Tebboune’S Landslide Win In Algeria Overshadowed By Low Turnout

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Incumbent Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has secured a second term in office with a landslide victory of 94.65% of the votes in the presidential election held on September 7, 2024.



This overwhelming victory, announced by the Independent National Election Authority (ANIE), comes despite concerns over low voter turnout and allegations of electoral fraud.



The official voter turnout was reported at 23.3%, a significant drop from the 39.88% recorded in the 2019 election. This figure represents less than a quarter of the country's 24.3 million eligible voters.



The participation rate was particularly low among young people and in urban areas, reflecting a growing disenchantment with the political process.

Candidates and Opposition



Tebboune faced two main challengers in this election:

1. Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, leader of the Movement of Society for Peace, Algeria's largest Islamist party



2. Youcef Aouchiche, the first secretary of the Socialist Forces Front, the oldest opposition party in the country.



These candidates received 3.18% and 2.17% of the votes, respectively.

Electoral Process and Allegations

The election was overseen by ANIE, led by Mohamed Charfi. However, there were allegations of "violations" and accusations that the regime had inflated the results.



All three candidates, including Tebboune , joined in criticizing the election authority for announcing contradictory results.



International organizations, including Amnesty International, criticized the repressive atmosphere during the campaign season. They also condemned the harassment of opposition parties, media organizations, and civil society groups.

Political Context and Implications

Tebboune's re-election is seen as a continuation of the status quo in Algeria's political landscape.



His first term began in 2019, following the ouster of long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika amid widespread pro-democracy protests known as the Hirak movement.



The president enjoys strong support from the country's powerful security apparatus and major political parties.



However, his legitimacy is challenged by the low voter turnout and ongoing economic and social issues facing the country.

Economic Promises and Challenges

During his campaign, Tebboune promised to boost the economy by revaluing salaries and pensions, building new homes, creating jobs, and making Algeria the "second economy in Africa" behind South Africa.



These promises come as Algeria benefits from increased oil and gas revenues due to global market conditions.

International Reactions and Future Outlook

The international community has largely remained silent on the election results. However, analysts suggest that Tebboune will need to address the country's democratic deficit.



He will also need to make significant changes to his governance approach to maintain stability and address the population's concerns.



As Algeria moves forward under Tebboune's second term, the country faces challenges in balancing economic development, political reform, and social stability.



The low voter turnout and allegations of fraud highlight the ongoing struggle for genuine democratic representation in the North African nation.

