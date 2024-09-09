Waste To Energy Market To Grow By USD 28.69 Billion From 2024-2028 As Rising Climate Change Awareness Drives Growth, AI-Powered Report- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global waste to market size is estimated to grow by USD 28.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

7.51%

during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about climate change

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased waste generation for waste to energy. However,

high operating and maintenance costs of waste to energy plants

poses a challenge. Key market players include A2A SpA, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BlueFire Renewables Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd., CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Ener Core Inc., Future Biogas Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp. Ltd., MARTIN GmbH, Meridiam SAS, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc., and Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global waste to energy market 2024-2028

Waste To Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 28689.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.53 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries Germany, Japan, China, US, and France Key companies profiled A2A SpA, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BlueFire Renewables Inc., China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd., CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Ener Core Inc., Future Biogas Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp. Ltd., MARTIN GmbH, Meridiam SAS, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc., and Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The global waste to energy market is witnessing a significant growth due to the rising trend of waste generation caused by a growing population and urbanization. This increasing waste production calls for sustainable and cost-effective waste management solutions. Waste to energy technologies, such as incineration, gasification, and pyrolysis, are being utilized to convert waste into energy, thereby reducing waste in landfills and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to encourage the development of waste to energy solutions, further fueling market growth. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period as waste generation persists to increase.



The Waste to Energy market is a growing industry focused on converting waste materials into alternate energy sources. With industrialization and urbanization leading to increased waste generation, there's a pressing need for effective waste management systems. Waste, including municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and agricultural waste, can be transformed into biofuels like biogas, bioethanol, and biomass through technologies such as anaerobic decomposition and incineration thermal. However, this process comes with challenges like carbon emissions, air pollution, and environmental impact on health. Regulations are in place to monitor these issues, but public acceptance remains a concern. Calorific value plays a crucial role in determining the feasibility of waste conversion projects. Waste sorting and treatment facilities are essential for optimizing the conversion process. Technology innovation is key to addressing these challenges and improving the financial viability of Waste to Energy projects. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar are gaining popularity over fossil fuels, but Waste to Energy offers a unique solution to the issue of waste management. By focusing on reducing environmental pollution and ensuring human health, the industry can contribute significantly to a sustainable future.



Market

Challenges



The global waste to energy market faces significant challenges due to the high operating and maintenance costs associated with waste to energy plants. These costs are primarily driven by the complex nature of the facilities, which require specialized equipment and highly skilled operators to handle various types of waste and ensure compliance with environmental regulations. The high capital investment required for construction and operation leads to expensive electricity prices and more costly waste processing compared to traditional disposal methods. The need for advanced technology to monitor and control emissions of pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide, adds to the overall cost of running waste to energy plants. These factors may limit the adoption of efficient waste to energy processes, thereby restricting the growth of the global waste to energy market during the forecast period. The Waste to Energy (WtE) market is growing due to increasing urbanization and population, leading to higher waste generation. However, challenges persist in implementing WtE technologies like anaerobic decomposition and thermal conversion. Industrialization and agricultural waste contribute significantly to waste streams, requiring advanced treatment facilities. Air pollution levels are a concern, with regulations on emissions tightening. Human health and environmental impact are key considerations. Financial resources and public acceptance are crucial for project success. Technology innovation, such as gasification and pyrolysis, offers potential solutions. Waste sorting and recycling are essential for operational efficiency and reducing environmental pollution. Regulations and monitoring ensure compliance. Renewable energy sources like WtE offer an alternative to fossil fuels. Calorific value determines the efficiency of conversion. Project capabilities, geographic reach, and waste types, including municipal solid waste and industrial waste, impact market potential. Technology advancements, like improved thermal processes, can enhance efficiency and reduce costs. WtE projects must balance financial resources, environmental impact, and public acceptance to succeed.

Segment Overview



This waste to energy market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Thermal 1.2 Biological



2.1 Electricity 2.2 Heat



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Thermal-

The global waste to energy market utilizes thermal technology to convert waste into usable energy. This technology encompasses incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and plasma arc gasification. Incineration, the most prevalent method, burns waste at high temperatures to generate steam for electricity. Gasification converts waste into gas through heating in an oxygen-deprived environment, which can be used as fuel or electricity. Pyrolysis heats waste without oxygen to create fuel from the resulting liquid or gas. Plasma arc gasification uses plasma to transform waste into gas, which can function as a fuel. These technologies are employed in various waste to energy facilities, including mass-burn, modular, and refuse-derived fuel plants. Each technology offers distinct advantages and disadvantages, influenced by factors like waste type, plant location, and local waste disposal regulations. These factors will shape the development of the waste to energy market segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Waste to Energy (WtE) market represents a significant solution to address the challenges of waste management and energy generation. With industrialization and urbanization leading to increased waste generation and carbon emissions, WtE has emerged as an alternate energy source, converting organic and other waste materials into biofuels such as biogas, biomass, bioethanol, and others. This process not only reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills but also helps decrease air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. However, it is essential to consider the environmental impact and human health implications of WtE technologies, particularly those using incineration thermal technology. Population growth and increasing waste generation levels necessitate the adoption of effective WtE solutions to mitigate the negative effects on the environment and public health.

Market Research Overview

The Waste to Energy (WtE) market refers to the process of converting waste materials into usable energy through various technologies. This alternate energy source is becoming increasingly important due to industrialization, urbanization, and population growth leading to high levels of waste generation. Waste materials such as municipal solid waste, industrial waste, and agricultural waste undergo conversion processes like incineration thermal technology and anaerobic decomposition technology to produce energy in the form of heat, electricity, or biofuels like biogas, bioethanol, and biomass. However, the environmental impact of WtE must be considered, including carbon emissions and air pollution. Regulations and monitoring are essential to mitigate these impacts and ensure human health and environmental health are protected. Renewable energy sources like WtE are crucial as we move away from fossil fuels, but public acceptance and financial resources are necessary for successful implementation. Waste sorting and treatment facilities are essential components of the waste management system, ensuring the efficient and effective conversion of waste streams into energy. Technology innovation, project capabilities, operational efficiency, and geographic reach are key factors in the success of WtE projects. Other conversion technologies like gasification, pyrolysis, and recycling also play a role in the WtE market.

