Centimark Supports Public Safety With Drone Purchases From NPS-DDP Partners, And Donation Of Retired Drones

- Mark Langley / CEO / FounderHEBRON, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CentiMark, a leading North American roofing company with over 100 locations across the United States and Canada, is making a significant impact on public safety. The company recently purchased three brand-new thermal imaging drones through our partners, demonstrating their commitment to innovative technology and community support.In addition to investing in new equipment, CentiMark is also generously donating their retired drones through the NPS-DDP foundation. This initiative will provide valuable resources to public safety agencies, enhancing their capabilities in various operations, including search and rescue, SWAT, and tactical missions is not their first donation through our foundation. They've also supported STEM education with older tech."At CentiMark we are excited to donate our old drones to programs that matter such as Public Safety and STEM programs through NPS-DDP. As we grow and update our equipment, we hope to continue to donate drones to these programs.“ said Keith Collicott, Drone Program Manager, Western Group, CentiMark Corporation.This initiative by CentiMark highlights how corporations can play a pivotal role in supporting public safety. By purchasing drones through our program or donating retired drones, companies can directly contribute to the safety and well-being of communities nationwide.The fire department receiving this Drone is a 100% volunteer in Latrobe volunteer Fire Department in Latrobe, PA.If your corporation is interested in supporting public safety through drone purchases or donations, please contact the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program. Together, we can help "Put Eyes In The Sky For Every Department In Need"TM.

