Valley National Bancorp To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY ), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 before the opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024.



Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins will host a call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2024 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: and archived on Valley's website through Monday, December 2, 2024.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact:

Michael Hagedorn, SEVP

Chief Financial Officer

973-872-4885