New Missile, New Might: Brazil’S Army Ups Its Game Looking North

The Brazilian recently conducted a critical test of the Spike LR2 anti-tank missile.



This demonstration, held at the Barão de São Borja Training Field in Rosário do Sul, showcased the missile's precision. The target was an outdated M-41 tank, emphasizing the missile's operational effectiveness.



Delayed delivery of the Spike LR2 by Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense System highlights Brazil's urgent efforts to enhance its military capabilities.



Escalating tensions, notably with Venezuela , drive this urgency. After delays in securing Javelin anti-tank missiles from the U.S., Brazil adjusted its procurement strategy.



The goal was to ensure a timely boost to its defensive prowess. These missiles will equip the new 1st Anti-Tank Missile Company by year's end.







This unit is a key element of Brazil's strategic military initiatives, positioned under the 11th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Southeast Military Command.



It underscores Brazil's commitment to rapid response and strategic deployment capabilities. The Spike LR2 is distinguished by its "man-in-the-loop" technology.



This allows operators to change its flight path and targets mid-flight, ensuring precision over 5.5 kilometers.



This capability is vital for engaging diverse targets effectively, underscoring the missile's adaptability in combat situations.



Brazilian troops are intensifying their readiness through comprehensive training in Santa Maria. They focus on mastering the sophisticated Spike system through live-fire drills.



This preparation is essential for ensuring proficiency in handling advanced weaponry across various combat scenarios.



Enhancing the military with the Spike LR2 missile is a strategic measure against potential regional threats.



It is a crucial part of Brazil's strategy to maintain national security and sovereignty, reflecting a firm stance on territorial defense against aggression.



New Missile, New Might: Brazil's Army Ups Its Game Looking North

