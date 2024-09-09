Illy's Università Del Caffè Celebrates 25 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With 23 locations worldwide, it has trained over 350,000 people since 1999 promoting coffee excellence

TRIESTE, Italy, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè proudly marks the 25th anniversary of its Università del Caffè , a global center of excellence dedicated to fostering the culture of quality coffee around the world. Founded in 1999, the Università del Caffè has been at the forefront of educating coffee growers, hospitality professionals, and enthusiasts, with a reach that now spans 23 countries , including headquarters in Trieste .

Since its inception, the Università del Caffè has trained over 350,000 individuals , including coffee producers, baristas, restaurateurs, and coffee lovers. The institution's mission is to enhance and elevate every aspect of the coffee supply chain, from cultivation to the final cup. This commitment is reflected in its robust educational programs, delivered by a faculty of 50 highly qualified instructors certified by ACS Italia , a skills certification body that attests the level of knowledge and ability in training.

"Training is a strategic lever for the success of a company, an industry, and for the development of individuals," said Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè . "It also embodies passion, curiosity, and a desire to expand one's knowledge. The Università del Caffè exemplifies how a culture of quality and sustainability can be conveyed through innovative and engaging education."

With branches across different continents, the Università del Caffè offers a diverse range of courses tailored to meet local needs while maintaining a global standard of excellence. This international presence ensures that specialized knowledge is accessible to a wide audience , allowing for a nuanced understanding of regional coffee cultures and practices.

The courses are structured to cater to various stakeholders in the coffee supply chain:



For Coffee Producers:

The Università del Caffè provides in-depth training on the latest agronomic techniques, tailored to the specific conditions of diverse growing regions. This helps farmers optimize their production and maintain high-quality standards.

For Hospitality Professionals:

Baristas, restaurateurs, and other hospitality workers receive specialized training on coffee preparation, as well as insights into effective business management and marketing strategies to enhance their operations. For Coffee Enthusiasts:

The Università del Caffè offers tasting sessions and informational courses designed to deepen the appreciation of coffee. Participants learn to recognize the unique flavors and aromas of coffees from around the world, fostering a greater understanding of coffee as an art and a science.

As the Università del Caffè celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to its mission of spreading the culture of quality coffee and ensuring that everyone in the coffee community, from producer to consumer, can benefit from its wealth of knowledge and expertise.

illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which

has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists,

or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers.

With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

