Iraq Calls For Forming Regional-Global Alliance To Combat Drugs
BAGHDAD, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani called for forming a regional-global alliance to combat drugs.
This came in a meeting chaired by Al-Sudani on Monday to discuss and follow up on the government's measures to combat drugs.
According to the Premier's media office, Al-Sudani praised the formation of a specialized parliamentary committee to tackle the drug challenge, emphasizing the government's "responsiveness" to all positive initiatives on the critical issue.
He also stressed the government's openness to collaborating with organizations, activists, and all parties concerned with protecting the youth from the dangers of drugs.
Additionally, the prime minister affirmed progress in completing memoranda of understanding with neighboring countries for swift intelligence sharing to combat drug trafficking networks, noting unprecedented cooperation with these nations. (end)
