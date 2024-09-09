Koning Health Announces Continued Growth With Recent And Upcoming Installations In Jamaica, California, Texas And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning , the pioneer in advanced breast imaging technology, proudly announces its exponential growth marked by significant installations of its Koning Vera device. This wave of expansion underscores Koning's commitment to enhancing breast cancer detection and patient care globally, as well as the growing support and belief in the benefits of Breast CT as an alternative modality for breast imaging.

New Installations Highlight Global Reach

Continue Reading

Koning Health proudly announces installations in Jamaica, California, and Texas.

Woman on Koning Vera Breast CT (PRNewsfoto/KONING CORPORATION)

Post this





Koning's innovative breast imaging technology has seen widespread adoption, with notable recent and upcoming installations that demonstrate its growing impact:

Jamaica:

The installation of the Koning Vera at Radiology West in Montego Bay, Jamaica marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the Caribbean. This installation will provide state-of-the-art breast imaging to a region where access to advanced diagnostic tools has been limited, reinforcing Koning's dedication to global health equity.

Mobile Trailer in California:

In an effort to bring cutting-edge breast imaging to more women, Koning has introduced a mobile unit in California equipped with the Vera Scan through Gnosis for Her . This mobile trailer ensures that barriers like income, time, and location don't prevent women from getting access to high-quality diagnostic care.

Upcoming Installations:

Dallas, Texas:

Expanding its footprint in the United States, Koning will be installing a Vera Scan system in Dallas at a clinic operated by imaging expert, Dr. Richard Reaven, as part of a team with his brothers (Dr. Daniel Reaven, Dr. Andrew Reaven, and Dr. Matthew Reaven) as well as plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Paresi.

As the first installation of its kind in Texas, Dr. Richard Reaven is looking forward to providing alternative breast imaging to women of the state. "Our goal is to deliver a pain-free breast imaging experience with the Koning Vera. Women have been searching for an alternative to the discomfort associated with traditional mammography for decades. With this innovative technology, we are able to produce high-quality images without compression in just 7 seconds per breast."

Installations are also coming to Chicago, IL, Sarasota, FL, and Cincinnati, OH within the coming months.

Strategic Vision for the Future

Koning's recent growth and upcoming installations are a testament to its innovative technology and strategic vision. By expanding its reach, Koning continues to lead the way in transforming breast cancer imaging and diagnosis.

"We are thrilled to see our technology being embraced by healthcare providers globally," said Lutao Ning, CEO of Koning Health. "Our recent and upcoming installations are a clear indication of the impact the Koning Vera is making in the fight against breast cancer. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in breast imaging and ensuring that more women have access to the life-saving diagnostics they deserve."

About Koning :

Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected] .

SOURCE KONING CORPORATION