Streets Ahead Teams Up With Accessories Brand Past Midnight For A New Vintage-Inspired Belt Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Streets Ahead , the renowned leather accessories brand known for its quality craftsmanship and timeless designs, is thrilled to announce its exclusive collaboration with jewelry and eyewear brand Past Midnight . Both brands, known for attracting significant attention from A-list celebrities, bring their shared vision to life in the highly anticipated Streets Ahead x Past Midnight Capsule Collection. The collection is available exclusively on streetsaheadinc.Designed with a minimalist, cool aesthetic, the Streets Ahead x Past Midnight Capsule features three standout chain belts: the Round Mini Belt, the Round Maxi Belt, and the Two-Tone Belt. Available in sizes XS to XL, the collection is priced between $150 and $250. Each belt is crafted from Italian-sourced materials and handmade in California, ensuring top-tier quality."I was introduced to Carolina and Lauren from Past Midnight a few years ago, and always felt like we had similar style, values, and passion for design and content creation. After collaborating on branding for so long, we wanted to take it a step further with a unique collection," says Ruth Sack, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead.“We wanted to design pieces that remained classic while still having a bold element. All the designs can be paired over wardrobe staples like denim, dresses, and blouses.”Owners, Carolina Lindo and Lauren Mazzei of Past Midnight, express their excitement: "We knew partnering with Streets Ahead would be a fun, creative campaign, based on how closely we've worked together on content creation and branding in the past few years. With jewelry being one of our categories, we knew the blend of brands would be cohesive, and leaned on Streets Ahead for their expertise in craftsmanship, while they leaned on us for all creative direction. We also styled, directed, and photographed all campaign imagery in-house through StoryTellers the Studio."Embracing a clean vintage aesthetic, each belt in the collection showcases a gold waist chain with a distinctive pendant detail. The Round Maxi Belt is highlighted by a circular mirrored pendant, while the Round Mini Belt features a more subtle, smaller circular pendant. Completing the collection is the Two-Tone Belt, featuring an oval-shaped gold and silver pendant at the clasp. All belts come with an adjustable chain for a customized fit.The Streets Ahead x Past Midnight Capsule collection is now available for purchase at streetsaheadinc. Campaign images and high-res flat lays are available HERE .About Streets AheadFounded in 1982 by David Sack, Streets Ahead is a Los Angeles-based fashion accessories label that has been a beacon of timeless style and artisanal craftsmanship. Operated by the Sack family, each belt is handcrafted in the USA with premium Italian-sourced materials, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality. Favored by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, including Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Lori Harvey, Alessandro Ambrosio and more, Streets Ahead seamlessly blends classic American style with unique novelty leathers. Available at Neiman Marcus, Revolve, Anthropologie, Bergdorf Goodman, and Streetsaheadinc, Streets Ahead remains a symbol of enduring sophistication with a modern edge.About Past MidnightPast Midnight by Carolina Lindo and Lauren Mazzei is a Miami-based jewelry and eyewear brand specializing in bold, affordable luxury and designed to inspire confidence and individuality. The brand relaunch, led by Carolina and Lauren, redefined classic collections with unique designs and exceptional customer service. All campaigns are styled, directed, and photographed in-house, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and style.

Sam Drucker

Pull PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.