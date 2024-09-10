Indonesia Frustrate Australia As Kadish Earns Saudis World Cup Qualifying Win

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 8:27 PM

Australia endured another disappointing evening in Asia's qualifying on Tuesday as Graham Arnold's side were held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Indonesia while Saudi Arabia claimed a late 2-1 win over China.

Hassan Kadish's 90th minute header earned victory for the 10-man Saudis, who moved onto four points from their opening two games in Group C of the third phase of qualifying.

There was frustration, too, for Asian Cup holders Qatar, who drew 2-2 with North Korea in Vientiane in Group A in a game that was suspended for 20 minutes in the second half due to torrential rain.

The Australians faced Indonesia in Jakarta hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 loss against Bahrain and went close to scoring when Nestory Irankunda hit the post with a low drive in the 33rd minute.

But Arnold's side were unable to find a way past Maarten Paes as the dogged Indonesians followed up their draw with Saudi Arabia on Thursday with another point.

The Saudis, meanwhile, fought back from going behind to an early Ali Lajami own goal to pick up maximum points against China.

Lajami put the ball in his own net when he redirected Fei Nanduo's corner past Mohammed Al-Owais in the 14th minute.

Four minutes later, Roberto Mancini's side were reduced to 10 men when Mohammed Kanno was dismissed for kicking out at Jiang Shenglong but Kadish headed in Nasser Al-Dawsari's corner to level shortly before halftime.

Kadish then decided the game with a powerful 90th-minute header after Salem Al-Dawsari had earlier hit the crossbar.

In Group A, North Korea went ahead against Qatar when Ri Il Song smashed home a right-footed strike from 25 yards that had goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham well-beaten.

Jang Kuk Chol was sent off after conceding a penalty when he brought down Akram Afif and the Qatari captain made no mistake with his 31st minute spot kick.

Almoez Ali's rising shot flew into the top corner in the 44th minute to put Qatar in front but five minutes after the restart Kang Kuk Chol cracked a left-footed free kick into the top corner in the pouring rain.

The point is the first for either nation after Qatar lost their opener to the UAE and the North Koreans were defeated by Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Jordan showed their class to defeat Palestine 3-1 in Group B on Tuesday.

Wessam Abou Ali canceled out Yazan Al Naimat's opener only for the latter to restore Jordan's lead after the restart before Noor Al Rawabdeh struck the third to seal the win.

Palestine almost made an early impression with Yaser Hamed angling his headed attempt off Ataa Jaber's set-piece situation wide.

It was Jordan, however, who took the lead in the fifth minute with Al Naimat finding the bottom right corner of the net off Mahmoud Al Mardi's headed pass following a counter-attacking move.

Jordan's Nizar Al Rashdan then squandered his effort from just outside the box in the ninth minute before Al Naimat redirected Al Mardi's cross over the bar moments later.

Jordan continued to press and should have doubled their lead in the 20th minute but Mohammad Abu Hasheesh headed over the bar from inside the area, while Al Rawabdeh and Al Mardi and all saw their efforts foiled.

Palestine were reduced to defending deep and attacking on the break and one such move saw them equalise in the 41st minute with Abou Ali converting Camilo Saldana's cross to take them into the break on level terms.

Palestine threatened immediately into the restart through Wessam Abou Ali while Oday Kharoub could not find the target from distance.

However, it was Jordan who regained the lead in the 50th minute through Al Naimat, who converted Al Mardi's through ball with a fine finish into the bottom corner of the net.

Jordan came close to scoring their third goal in the 55th minute with Ali Olwan seeing his lob over Palestine keeper Baraa Kharoub cleared on the line before the latter pulled off a saves to deny Al Mardi and Abou Ali.

Jordan's persistence finally paid off in the 72nd minute when they put the game beyond Palestine's reach with Al Rawabdeh striking a grounded effort past Kharoub from Al Mardi's layoff inside the box. (With inputs from AFC)

ALSO READ:

Deschamps confident Mbappe will be back among the goals

Football legends to enthral Dubai fans in November