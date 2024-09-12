Kuwait, Egypt Warn Of Impact Of Israeli Forces' Escalation On The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Kuwait and Egypt have warned of the dangers of Israel's deliberate escalation, which is pushing the region toward the brink of disaster, stressing their strong rejection of any scenarios aimed at displacing Palestinians from their lands.

This came in a joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian statement issued today at the conclusion of the 13th session of the Joint High Committee between the two countries, held in Cairo and chaired by Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al Yahya and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aaty.

The statement emphasized that a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region can only be achieved by ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement added that two ministers reviewed all aspects of cooperation between their countries and addressed several priority issues, particularly the ongoing Israeli assaults on the residents of Gaza and the West Bank. The statement noted that both sides agreed on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an agreement that ensures the swift release of prisoners and the full, unconditional delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza.

