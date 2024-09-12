DPRK Top Leader Makes Multiple Military Inspections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) - Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), made multiple military inspections, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The inspections include a guiding tour to oversee the test-fire for verifying the performance of a new-type multiple rocket launcher, a trip to the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials, and an inspection of the training base for special operation force.

The performance test of the new-type 600mm multiple rocket launcher was aimed at further developing its driving system and verifying its combat effectiveness, with the rocket shells for the launcher hitting the target on an island in the eastern waters, KCNA said.

During the inspection of the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials, the DPRK top leader learned about the production of nuclear warheads and current nuclear materials and set forth tasks for long-term plan for increasing the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials, KCNA said in another report.

On Wednesday, Kim inspected the training base of the special operation armed force of the Korean People's Army (KPA), during which he guided the scout and raid drills and instructed the combatants to intensify the drills for real war, KCNA reported.

