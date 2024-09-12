European Official: We Fear Regional Escalation Due To War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed on Thursday his fear of the expansion of the war and further escalation due to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza since last October.

Borrell said in a joint press with the Lebanese caretaker of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdullah Bouhabib, at the headquarters of the of Foreign Affairs, "We fear further regional escalation due to the war in Gaza, and we want to limit the military escalation, and we call on all sides to follow this approach."

He added that the full implementation of Resolution 1701 "should pave the way for a comprehensive settlement, including the demarcation of land borders," stressing that "the Lebanese people want peace not war."

Borrell urged the leaders in Lebanon to work for "the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese and not the interest of anyone else," stressing that the European Union stands by Lebanon to help it overcome internal and external threats.

For his part, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement during his meeting with the European official, "Lebanon does not want war, but it has the right and is able to defend itself with all seriousness, and we are working to achieve the presidential election through what we put forward more than a year ago as an initiative."

Berri expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian stances of Borell towards the Israeli occupation forces' aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, which has been continuing for nearly a year, stressing that "Lebanon does not want war, but it has the right and is able to defend itself."

For his part, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement during his meeting with the European official at the government palace that "what is required at this stage is intensifying international and international pressure to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon," expressing his appreciation for Borrell's positions in support of Lebanon.

The statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office explained that the meeting discussed the internal situation and the need to intensify cooperation between Lebanon and the European Union in order to address the issue of Syrian displacement and its current and future risks.

In turn, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib said during the press conference that lasting peace in the region requires resolving the Palestinian issue, affirming Lebanon's commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution No. 1701.

Bouhabib stressed the European Union's ability to play a constructive role in finding sustainable solutions for early recovery in Syria and encouraging the "safe and dignified" return of displaced Syrians to their homeland.

Borrel's visit to Lebanon and the region comes within the framework of international efforts to reduce tension due to the ongoing war in Gaza and to discuss the course of the Gaza negotiations and relations between the European Union and the countries of the region. (end)

