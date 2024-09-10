WHO Chief: No Vaccine Or Medicine Can Help Gaza People If They Are Being Killed

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GENEVA /PNN /

World Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that neither vaccine nor can help Palestinian people in the war-torn Gaza Strip if they are being killed.

“No vaccine nor medicine can help if people are being killed and forced to live in such dire conditions,” Ghebreyesus said on his X account.

“People in Gaza are asked repeatedly to move and bombarded repeatedly in areas that are supposed to be safe,” he added.

Stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire, he said:“Today's deadly airstrikes in Khan Younis demonstrate once again the urgent need for a ceasefire.”

At the dawn hours of Tuesday, the occupation army carried out a massacre by targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, which had been designated a "humanitarian zone" by the occupation forces, claiming the lives of at least 40 Palestinians and injuring 60 others, in addition to dozens of missing people.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least of 41,020 Palestinians and injuring 94,925 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine's largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.