Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Expresses Solidarity With Flood Victims In Nigeria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday expressed its solidarity with Nigeria following the widespread floods that followed the collapse of a major dam in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, which led to the death of civilians.

Nigeria floods kill 30, displace 400,000: rescuers

Read Also

In a press statement, the OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families of the and those forced to flee their homes, and commended the measures taken by the Nigerian government to alleviate the suffering of the affected population.

He urged OIC donors and partners to provide any possible assistance to keep pace with the Nigerian government's initiatives and response measures.

Local authorities said that the floods that swept through the city of Maiduguri led to the death of 30 people and the displacement of more than 400,000 residents of the city.