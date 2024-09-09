Nexion Travel Group Survey Shows Selling Travel Can Be Fulfilling, Lucrative Career

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 88 percent would recommend becoming a advisor to others

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new survey, travel advisors with Nexion Travel Group, the travel industry's premier host travel agency in North America, expressed overwhelming satisfaction with their career choice and strong confidence in the outlook for the travel industry.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents would recommend a job as a travel advisor to others, while 83 percent said that they are optimistic or very optimistic about the future of the industry. And nearly three-quarters are satisfied or very satisfied with their career as a travel advisor.

More than half have been in the industry for more than 10 years but about one-third are relative newcomers, with five years or less of experience. And for 70 percent, being a travel advisor is a full-time job.

"I'm heartened by the results of this survey showing that our travel advisors have such tremendous satisfaction with their careers and confidence about the future," said Jackie Friedman, VTA, CTIE, President, Nexion Travel Group. "For our industry to continue to grow, we need to attract individuals who love seeing the world and have a strong desire to help consumers put together their dream vacations. We want more people to become travel advisors and join us at Nexion Travel Group, where we can help set them up for success. As the responses to our survey show, being a travel advisor can be a rewarding and lucrative career."

A quarter of those who answered the survey said that they are making more money than they expected as a travel advisor, with 19 percent reporting more than $100,000 in revenue annually, including total commissions and fees.

When it comes to planning trips for their clients, 45 percent of travel advisors said that cruises are the most popular vacation they book, including oceangoing and river journeys, followed by customized travel itineraries at 28 percent and all-inclusive resort packages at 17 percent. Eighty-four percent said that leads come from referrals by family and friends, although nearly 10 percent credit marketing, including social media.

Education and training are extremely important for anyone interested in becoming a travel advisor. Survey respondents selected the top skills required for success in their field: customer service, 68 percent; knowledge about destinations and other travel products, 63 percent; organization and planning, 35 percent; communications, 35 percent; and problem-solving skills, 27 percent.

A passion for travel and exploring new destinations was cited by 86 percent of respondents as the most important factor in their decision to become a travel advisor, along with a desire to help others plan memorable vacations, 65 percent, and a preference for independence. More than half - 58 percent - said they wanted a career where they could be their own boss.

The findings are based on a survey of U.S.-based travel advisor members of Nexion Travel Group conducted in August 2024.

About Nexion Travel Group

Nexion

Travel Group

is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. As part of Internova Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry.

