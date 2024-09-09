Russia Launches 447 Chemical Attacks Against Ukraine's Forces Throughout August

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In August, Russian launched 447 against Ukraine's Defense Forces using specialized munitions containing hazardous chemical agents.

Ukraine's Support Forces Command reported this on social media, Ukrinform saw.

It was established that, in total, from February 15, 2023 to August 24, 2024, Russia launched a total of 4,035 attack involving chemical agents.

"Next to conventional means of fire damage, the enemy employs munitions fitted with hazardous chemical riot control substances, such as K-51 and RG-VO, proscribed for use as means of warfare. There is also a significant share of munitions containing hazardous chemical compounds of an unknown type," the Support Forces noted.

With such actions, Russia grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations undertaken under the Convention on the prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction.

As Ukrinform reported in June, member states of the Initiative for information exchange in the field of radiation, chemical, biological and nuclear safety and security in relation to Ukraine undertook to provide training and equipment to protect personnel of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces.