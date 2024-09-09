عربي


President Of Tatarstan: During My Visit To Azerbaijan, I Was Impressed By Pace Of Development In Garabagh

9/9/2024 7:18:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, discussed cooperation issues during a meeting with the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, Azernews reports.

It was noted that President Rustam Minnikhanov expressed his gratitude for the visit: "This is important for the continuation of business relations and the future development of Russia-Azerbaijan relations."

The President of Tatarstan also mentioned that during his business visit to Azerbaijan, he was impressed by the pace of development in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions.

"The parties discussed joint projects and other current topics," the report highlighted.

AzerNews

