President Of Tatarstan: During My Visit To Azerbaijan, I Was Impressed By Pace Of Development In Garabagh
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan
regions, discussed cooperation issues during a meeting with the
President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov,
Azernews reports.
It was noted that President Rustam Minnikhanov expressed his
gratitude for the visit: "This is important for the continuation of
business relations and the future development of Russia-Azerbaijan
relations."
The President of Tatarstan also mentioned that during his
business visit to Azerbaijan, he was impressed by the pace of
development in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions.
"The parties discussed joint projects and other current topics,"
the report highlighted.
