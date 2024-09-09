(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru maintains its leading position as the world's top quinoa producer and exporter, achieving $70.1 million in sales between January and July 2024, a 42% increase from the previous year.



This growth reflects a recovery in production and a continued international demand for healthier food options.



The of Agricultural Development and Irrigation (Midagri) reported these figures. They revealed that the export value corresponds to 28,253 tons of quinoa.



The major markets include the United States, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Chile, and Israel.



Together, these countries absorbed 68.5% of the total export volume. During this period, the crop reached 69 countries globally.







The United States confirmed its position as the main importer of Peruvian quinoa. It purchased 12,447 tons, valued at $33.3 million, marking a 59% increase from the year before.



Italy also recorded substantial growth, with a 141% increase in value and an 80% rise in volume.



Israel, as another significant importer, enhanced its purchases by 154% in value and 119% in volume, totaling $1.9 million.

Peru Upholds Status as Global Quinoa Leader

On a regional scale, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia made significant investments. They purchased quinoa valued at $2 million, $1.3 million, and $499,000, respectively.



Notably, Colombia experienced a growth of 277.9% in its purchases from the previous year. This demand has enabled Peru to strengthen its status as a global leader in quinoa production.



This success is supported by over 89,567 small-scale farmers in the highland areas. These farmers see quinoa cultivation as a way to improve their incomes and living standards.



Despite its worldwide appeal, quinoa's domestic consumption remains low, with an average of just 2.5 kilograms per person per year. This contrasts with about 60 kilograms of rice per person.



Peru's dominance in the quinoa market highlights its agricultural prowess and commitment to sustainable, healthy food production.



This achievement helps to shape Peru's economic and cultural identity globally, emphasizing the role of traditional crops in modern diets.

