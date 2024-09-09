Iraq Debates Lowering Girls’ Marriage Age To 9 Sparking Outrage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move that has ignited fierce controversy, Iraq's parliament is considering an amendment to the Personal Status Law.



This change could potentially allow girls as young as nine (9) to marry legally. The proposal has passed its first reading in August 2024. It still needs to clear two more readings before a final vote.



Currently, Iraq's marriage age is 18, or 15 with judicial approval. However, UNICE reports that 28% of Iraqi girls marry before 18.



The amendment would give religious authorities power over family matters. This includes marriage, divorce, and child custody.



Supporters argue it aligns with Islamic law and the Iraqi constitution. Critics fear it will undo decades of progress on women 's rights.







Over 15 female parliamentarians have united to oppose the bill. They face significant resistance from male lawmakers supporting the change.



Protests have erupted across Iraq. Demonstrators worry about the impact on future generations.



Child marriage puts girls at risk of violence, health issues, and limited education. It often traps them in a cycle of poverty.



The proposal also threatens to legalize unregistered marriages. These unions currently exist as a loophole for child marriage.



In addition, without official registration, women struggle to access government services or claim legal rights.



This isn't the first attempt to change the law. Similar amendments were proposed in 2014 and 2017 but failed to pass.



In short, the debate reflects broader tensions in Iraqi society. It pits traditional religious values against modern human rights standards.



As Iraq grapples with this issue, the world watches. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for women's rights in the region.

MENAFN09092024007421016031ID1108651550