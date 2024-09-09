Cinema is coming home: Sony introduces two new 4K HDR laser BRAVIA® Projectors with XR Processor

(MENAFN- BPG Group)

9 (VPL-XW8100ES) and BRAVIA Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) are the latest native 4K laser projectors from Sony designed to bring a professional-grade cinematic HDR experience into the home. Equipped with a projector XR Processor for projector and Sony’s unique Laser light source, they deliver images with rich gradation in 4K HDR alongside deep black and brilliant colours.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 6th September 2024: Sony has today announced two new native 4K laser home cinema projectors, powered by BRAVIA XR Processor for projector, which optimises Sony’s cutting-edge BRAVIA TV video processing for projection. The new projectors are the first models that make up part of Sony’s comprehensive BRAVIA home cinema line-up, made available alongside the BRAVIA 9, 8 and 7 series TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products. By unifying home cinema projectors, TVs, soundbars, and other home audio technologies under a single brand, Sony aims for customers to have a one-stop destination to enjoy that ultimate cinematic experience of dazzling picture quality and evocative sound as the filmmaker intended. With the exceptional image clarity, colour, and contrast ushered in by the new BRAVIA projectors, professional-grade visual experiences are coming home to all, whether you are a movie-buff, a sports fanatic, or an avid gamer.



Professional-grade cinematic HDR experience

The two new native 4K HDR laser projectors are the first to utilise the XR Processor for Projector in Sony’s home cinema projector line-up, which enables four powerful picture features, XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR TRILUMINOS PRO and XR Clear Image to deliver a professional-grade cinematic experience. XR Dynamic Tone Mapping analyses peak brightness frame by frame, and delivers optimal tone mapping, showcasing images with rich gradation, high brightness, and brilliant colours. In addition, XR Deep Black controls powerful laser dimming in dark scenes, bringing deeper blacks while maintaining tone and colour expression. Plus, over a billion colours are brought to life by the XR TRILUMINOS PRO feature and refined by XR Clear Image technology, which upscales all imagery to 4K quality by using a vast database to intelligently recreate lost texture and detail, all while minimizing noise.



Designed to dazzle



These projectors are equipped with Sony’s unique Laser light source, designed to dazzle audiences from the comfort of their own home. They offer enhanced brightness in Sony’s award-winning compact lightweight designs. There are 3,400 lumens from the BRAVIA Projector 9 and 2,700 lumens from the BRAVIA Projector 8. For gamers, the 4K 120fps at a 12ms input lag plus Auto Low Latency Mode via 2x HDMI 2.1 compatible inputs provides the necessary smooth and clear movement for responsive and immersive gameplay. The BRAVIA Projector 9 is also equipped with Live Colour Enhancer to provide more vivid and vibrant images even in brighter environments.



“We are thrilled to bring these two new BRAVIA Projectors to the market, as these new offerings showcase the depth of Sony’s experience of more than 50 years of bringing cinema home to our customers,” said Christopher Mullins, Home Cinema Product Manager for Sony Professional Displays and Solutions. “With the technology of our Sony BRAVIA XR Processor now powering our projectors, these enhanced new products demonstrate our continued mission to ensure customers can enjoy the excitement and immersion of a professional-grade cinematic viewing experience from their very own home.”





