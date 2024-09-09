Prime Minister Chairs Joint Ministerial Meeting Of GCC Foreign Ministers And Brazilian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the current President Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), chaired the joint ministerial meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC States and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mauro Vieira, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the GCC States and the Federative Republic of Brazil and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.