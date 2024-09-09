Chicago Players Rope In Suresh Raina Ahead Of US Masters T10

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, (USA), Sep 9 (IANS) Former India stalwart Suresh Raina is among the key players picked up by The Chicago Players for the second season of US Masters T10, slated to be played in Houston, USA from November 8.

The Chicago Players has been unveiled as the newest franchise in the US Masters T10 and is set to make its debut in the league. It is one of the six franchises that will feature in the second season of the US Masters T10.

Ahead of the second season, The Chicago Players have bolstered their squad with the addition of Raina. Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel and former Sri Lankan player Isuru Udana have also been picked.

On joining The Chicago Players, Raina said, "I am thrilled to be a part of The Chicago Players and excited to represent this dynamic franchise in the US Masters T10. The fast-paced nature of the T10 format is something I enjoy, and I look forward to playing in front of passionate cricket fans in the USA."

The squad also consists of Gurkeerat Singh, Ishwar Pandey and Anureet Singh. Former New Zealand all-rounder Jesse Ryder also adds to the overall strength of the squad.

The cricketing giants will return to the USA as US Masters T10 season 2 will be played from November 8 to November 17 in Texas. The Chicago Players is owned by Vishal Patel, a prominent USA-based businessman with extensive involvement in sports franchises worldwide.

"We are excited to bring top-tier cricket talent like Suresh Raina and other world-class players to The Chicago Players. Our aim is to create a strong, competitive team that can resonate with cricket fans in the USA and make a lasting impact in our debut season," said Patel.

Season one of US Masters T10 was held in 2023. The Texas Chargers clinched the title after beating New York Warriors in the final.

The Chicago Players squad: Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Anureet Singh, Kennar Lewis, Gurkeerat Mann, Pawan Negi, Ishwar Pandey, Jesse Ryder, William Perkins, Anureet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Jesal Kariya, Abhimanyu Mithun.