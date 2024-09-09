Prime Minister Meets With India's External Affairs Minister
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Riyadh on Monday with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, HE Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Held on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Republic of India, the meeting discussed the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them on addition to several topics of common interest.
MENAFN09092024000063011010ID1108653244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.