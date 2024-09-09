Prime Minister Meets With India's External Affairs Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Riyadh on Monday with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, HE Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Held on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Republic of India, the meeting discussed the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them on addition to several topics of common interest.