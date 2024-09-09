Prime Minister Chairs GCC-India Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the GCC 161st Ministerial Council Meeting, chaired Monday the joint ministerial meeting for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Republic of India, at the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the GCC and the Republic of India and ways to boost them, along with several topics of common interest.