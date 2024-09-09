Amir Holds Phone Call With President Of Algeria
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made a phone call today to his brother, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune to congratulate him on his re-election for a second term.
His Highness expressed his best wishes for success in advancing the welfare and prosperity of the Algerian people and further developing the relations between the two nations.
