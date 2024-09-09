'Kicking, Stomping, Hitting': Charge Sheet Reveals How Darshan, Aides Tortured Fan To Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Kannada superstar Darshan allegedly assaulted abducted fan Renukaswamy, kicking him in the genitals after getting his trousers removed, as well as on the stomach and head, placing his his leg on his chest and pushing down hard, as per the charge sheet filed by the probing the case.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others are in judicial custody in the fan murder case.

It has been mentioned on pages 174 and 175 that Darshan forcefully kicked Renukaswamy's private parts.

“After checking Renukaswamy's mobile phone and seeing obscene photos, Darshan stomped on him. Calling him a pervert, Darshan kicked Renukaswamy in the stomach. After he fell to the ground, Darshan kept one leg on Renukaswamy's chest and pushed hard,” the charge sheet claimed.

“Accused No. 2, Darshan, kicked him hard with his shoe. Darshan forcefully kicked the left side of Renukaswamy's head with his shoe. This assault caused serious injuries to the victim's left ear. Darshan then instructed Pavan to remove Renukaswamy's pants after which he forcefully kicked his private parts with his shoe,” it added.

The charge sheet also said that along with Darshan, the other accused also brutally assaulted Renukaswamy.

“Renukaswamy died due to the fatal assault by the accused,” it said.

After being assaulted by Darshan and his gang, Renukaswamy's chest bones were broken. There were 39 injury marks all over his body, including a deep cut on the victim's head, the chargesheet said.

It added that the gang reportedly used a megger machine, an electrical device used to measure insulation resistance, to deliver electric shocks to Renukaswamy's private parts.

“Darshan and his gang used the megger device to damage Renukaswamy's testicle,” the charge sheet said.

Another source said that Renukaswamy endured 'unheard of' and 'inhuman' torture before being hacked to death.

“After committing the murder, Darshan and the other accused used their influence and money to dispose of the body and attempted to destroy evidence. They also tried to frame other individuals to escape charges,” the charge sheet said.

On September 5, purported photos of Renukaswamy at the time of his brutal torture surfaced, a day after the Karnataka Police submitted the 3,991-page charge sheet to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM).

One of the photos shows Renukaswamy, shirtless and sitting on the ground in front of parked trucks, in tears. He appears terrified and is seemingly trying to say something while wriggling in pain.

Another photo shows Renukaswamy lying unconscious in front of a truck with the registration number KA 51 AF 0454. In this photo, Renukaswamy is seen wearing a vest and blue jeans.

However, the police have not issued any official statement regarding the leaked photos, which, sources said, were collected as evidence by the police.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.