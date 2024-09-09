Invaders Shell Fire Station In Donetsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled a fire station in Kurakhove, Donetsk region. No one was injured, according to the State Emergency Service.
“The occupiers carried out another targeted attack on the fire and rescue unit in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district. The building and equipment were damaged. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured,” reads a post on the facebook page of the State Emergency Service.
As reported, on July 10, Russian troops damaged a fire station in the Zaporizhzhia region.
