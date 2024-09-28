Russian Drone Kills Ukraine's Supreme Court Judge On Humanitarian Mission To Kharkiv Region
Date
9/28/2024 8:06:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, was killed as a result of a drone attack targeting a civilian vehicle.
That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder," the statement reads.
According to the investigation, on September 28, an enemy FPV drone hit a Mitsubishi Lancer in the village of Kozacha Lopan. The driver, 61, died on the spot. The victim was a judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents.
The prosecutor's office also confirmed that three women who were in the car sustained injuries.
Read also:
Russia launches over 100 glide bombs at Kherson
region in September - administration
The Supreme Court later published the name of the victim - Leonid Loboyko, who was a Supreme Court Judge in the Criminal Court of Cassation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone hit a civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing a man and injuring three women.
MENAFN28092024000193011044ID1108725937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.