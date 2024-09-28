Russian Drone Kills Ukraine's Supreme Court Judge On Humanitarian Mission To Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, was killed as a result of a drone attack targeting a civilian vehicle.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and of war, combined with intentional murder," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on September 28, an enemy FPV drone hit a Mitsubishi Lancer in the village of Kozacha Lopan. The driver, 61, died on the spot. The victim was a judge of the Supreme Court, who was delivering humanitarian aid to local residents.

The prosecutor's office also confirmed that three women who were in the car sustained injuries.

The Supreme Court later published the name of the victim - Leonid Loboyko, who was a Supreme Court Judge in the Criminal Court of Cassation.

