Tochi Clement’s NSI Nation signs new venture deal with international distribution companys, ONErpm and Ditto

(MENAFN- Tochi Clement ) As a marker of afropop’s ongoing crossover success, several of the genre’s most popular artists have signed recording and distribution deals with international labels, from Burna Boy and Atlantic to Tiwa Savage and UMG.



Tochi Clement, the latest addition to this list, recently announced a partnership with U.S-based record label and distribution company, ONErpm and Ditto Music. The vconsistent hit-maker made the arrangement known in a tweet last night, announcing that deal is a joint venture between ONErpm/Ditto and his own recording imprint, NSI Nation.



Last week, Kourage Beatz NSI, a NSI signee dropped ‘King Of New Age’, a 4-track EP mostly packed with Afrobeats cuts. Although the project was released under NSI Nation, it’s being distributed by ONErpm and Ditto, and this offers a look into how the arrangement will work going forward. In the last few years, ONErpm has distributed charting albums and singles by artists like Flavour, Timaya, Laycon, Ada Ehi, Bella Shmurda, Reminisce, YCee, Umu Obiligbo, Kcee and more. Their international marketing and promotions experience will be integral to the success of the partnership.



Also, EMPIRE are no strangers to the African music terrain, having distributed projects for Zlatan (‘resan’) and Chike (‘Son of Chike’) in the last year. The joint venture deal with Tochi’s NSI—the first of its kind with an African label—will see them promote and handle global distribution of upcoming albums by So Grin and Kourage Beatz NSI, both of which will most likely be released sometime this year.



