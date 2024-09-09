Tactical UAV Industry Research: Market Poised For Expansion, Projected To Exceed $6 Billion In 2024 - 10 Year Forecasts To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical UAV Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sector is set to experience substantial growth with expectations to surpass the US$6 billion mark in 2024. A comprehensive analysis of the market foresees a robust increase in revenue stretching to the year 2034. As technological advancements proliferate, tactical UAVs are increasingly sought after for their vital role in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat operations.

Technological Innovations: AI and Hypersonic Propulsion

Technological leaps, particularly the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and hypersonic propulsion systems, are enhancing the capabilities of tactical UAVs. With the advancement in High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs, the demand for drones providing extensive surveillance and communication relay continues to grow for applications in border security, disaster management, and military operations. These enhancements have improved UAV reliability and cost-efficiency, thus propelling their adoption across various sectors.

Financial Challenges within the Tactical UAV Industry

Despite the promising expansion of the UAV market, several challenges persist, particularly for nations with restrained defense spending power. The considerable initial costs for state-of-the-art tactical UAV systems place a significant financial burden, affecting force readiness and ability to acquire leading-edge technologies. Innovative introductions, such as the cost-effective AI-powered drones, signify efforts to address the financial obstacles, offering superior capabilities at lower investments.

Strategic Commercial Prospects

Exploration of the tactical UAV market reveals multiple avenues for potential commercial endeavors, with in-depth analyses indicating robust global, regional, and national sales growth. The report not only provides revenue forecasts but also elucidates on key market trends, successful strategies, and projections made by industry leaders. It assesses the profound effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and presents various recovery scenarios that are crucial for stakeholders in the sector.

Future Predictions and Market Dynamics

With the industry on the cusp of significant transformations, the comprehensive assessment anticipates numerous commercial opportunities through 2034. Identifying the main market drivers as well as potential constraints, the report delivers both quantitative and qualitative insights into future market directions. Continuous advancements and strategic movements within the UAV sector are expected to alter the competitive landscape and redefine market shares.

Regional and Competitive Analysis

The report further elucidates detailed forecasts for tactical UAV submarkets across five key regions and numerous nations globally, highlighting the diverse trajectory of each market. It profiles prominent companies in the industry, offering a window into their current operations and future market prospects. The strategic analysis within the report aims to equip businesses and investors with essential insights to navigate the dynamic UAV landscape confidently.

This invaluable resource affords a comprehensive view of the tactical UAV sector, aiding stakeholders in strategic decision-making and positioning themselves advantageously in this evolving market. The detailed insights provide a guiding light for tapping into this market's potential, ensuring informed strategies and robust growth trajectories.

Companies Featured



AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus SE

Antonov

BlueBird Aerosystems LTD.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Safran S.A.

Textron, Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Adani Defence and Aerospace

Aerovel

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Helicopters

Anduril Industries

Edge Group

Elistair

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI)

Griffon Aerospace

Insitu Inc.

ISS Aerospace

Kratos

Landing Zones Canada Inc. (LZC)

LCI

Leonardo DRS, Inc.

MBDA

Milkor Ltd

Orbital UAV

Parry Labs

Quantum-Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Saab Canada Inc.

Shield AI

Sierra Nevada Corp.

Tomahawk Robotics

Turgis & Gaillard

U.S. Marine Corps

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)

Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

France Ministry of Defence (MoD)

French Air & Space Force (Armée de l'Air & de l'Espace)

India Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Italy Ministry of Defence (MoD)

Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD)

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA)

Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR)

Spanish Ministry of Defence (MINISDEF)

The Federal Ministry of Defence (BMVg)

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN)

UAE Ministry of Defense (MoD) UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)

