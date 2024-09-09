Bharti Singh Says Son Gola Will 'Work In Coffee Shops' To Learn Responsibility: "Apna Kharcha Pani Nikale"

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Today, Bharti Singh is known as one of the most popular comedians in India. However, her journey to stardom was filled with several hardships and struggles. When she was a mere 2 years old, her father passed away. She has spent her childhood in extreme poverty and seen her siblings and mother work hard to earn money. She has talked about her siblings working in factories, stitching blankets and her mom working as a maid to earn a living.



In an interview, Bharti said,

“Main chahti hoon ki mera bachcha agar padh raha hai na toh baad main kisi coffee shop ya store main kaam kare. Apna kharcha paani nikale. Aisa nahi ki Bharti ka beta hai ya Harsh ka beta hai toh isko toh mil hi jayega. Nahi, main chahti hoon ki voh kare. Maine suna tha foreign main aisa culture hai ki bachche kamaate bhi hain. Toh Gole, ready rehna.”

During an interview with Times of India, Bharti opened up about the importance of earning your own money and what her journey to stardom has taught her. She said,“My focus was always poverty. I was two years old when my father passed away. My brothers and sisters gave up their jobs. They worked in a factory. They carried heavy blankets, blankets that we could never have used. They stitched them night after night. Sometimes my mother would stitch dupattas. I still hate the smell of those blankets and the sound of the machine. I have seen enough poverty with my family and I don't want to see it anymore.”

Bharti said that her mother used to clean toilets and work as a housemaid to survive. The comedian also talked about eating stale food and even surviving on food from a dustbin. She said,

“Log aadha apple khaakar kachre mein phenk dete the to mujhe lagta tha ise paap chadhega. Wo dustbin mein phenk dete the to main sochti thi ye nikaal ke wo aadha bacha hissa kaat ke khaa lun.”

Bharti never gave up on her dreams and made her friends and teachers laugh at school. She participated in the national youth festival, where comedian Sudesh Lehri noticed and recognized her caliber. He encouraged her to audition for a comedy show and the rest is history.

