Fareham Rotary Club Names Lockswood Care Centre As Annual Fundraising Beneficiary

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is honoured to be selected by the newly appointed president of the Fareham Rotary Club as of July 2024. The new president, Robert Hitchins, has chosen Age Concern Hampshire's Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre as the beneficiary for this year's fundraising efforts. The Centre welcomed the president and fellow Rotary Club members at a Garden Party on 4th September 2024, where they enjoyed a homemade lunch alongside clients, volunteers, and support staff.

“We are incredibly grateful to Robert Hitchins and the Fareham Rotary Club for their generous support,” said Hannah Parks, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire.“Their commitment will make a significant impact on the lives of older people in our community, helping us to continue providing essential services at our Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre.”

Age Concern Hampshire is committed to enhancing the quality of life for older people across Hampshire, with their Lockwood Care and Wellbeing centre in Locks Heath offering a variety of services to the local community, including Day Care, Foot Care Clinics, and one-on-one IT sessions. Support from the Fareham Rotary Club will help Age Concern Hampshire enhance its facilities and support more individuals in need.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

