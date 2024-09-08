Amiri Decree Issued On The Resignation Of Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Oil Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- An Amiri Decree was issued accepting the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Dr. Emad Al-Ateeqi on Sunday.
The decree as follows: Decree No. 153 of 2024 on accepting the resignation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil.
After reviewing the Constitution, And the Amiri Order issued on May 10, 2024.
Decree No. 73 of 2024 in forming the Ministry, including the amended Decree No. 140 of 2024.
And the resignation submitted by Dr. Emad Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil.
In addition to the presentation by the Prime Minister, we have decreed the following: Article One: Accepting the resignation of Dr. Emad Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Ateeqi - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil.
Article Two: The Prime Minister shall implement this decree, it shall be published in the official Gazette and be effective from the date of its issuance. (end) mb
