Qatar To Host Global Conference To Celebrate 30Th Anniversary Of International Year Of Family On Oct 30

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, will organise a global to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, on October 30 - 31 at the Qatar National Center, as part of the International Year of the Family Conference.

The of Social Development and Family (MSDF) is a strategic partner for the conference, alongside the Permanent Committee for Organizing within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an executive partner, with support from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA). QatarDebate, founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), is the youth partner for the conference.

During a press conference held on Sunday at Education City to announce the details, Executive Director of the DIFI Dr. Sharifa Noman Al Emadi indicated that the two-day global event will bring together more than 2,000 participants, including policymakers, researchers, practitioners, parents, and youth, and more than 100 speakers in addition to 400 young men and women from more than 80 countries, including 150 from within Qatar, to explore the four main contemporary trends affecting the family, including technological change, demographic changes, migration and urbanisation, and climate change.

Dr. Sharifa Noman Al Emadi said: "As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, this conference reiterates Qatar's commitment to supporting the family, nationally, regionally, and internationally, and the role of DIFI in shaping evidence-based policies that promote family well-being and cohesion.

"In a rapidly changing world shaped by technological advances, demographic shifts, migration, and environmental challenges, it is more important than ever to prioritize the needs of families and support them to cope and flourish. The International Year of the Family conference serves as a platform for thought leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas and develop innovative solutions to empower families to cope with these changes.

"This conference is more than a dialogue; it is a call to action. We are here to develop strategic partnerships, discuss best practices, and lay the foundation for sustainable and inclusive progress that benefits families and communities around the world."

"Leveraging our extensive experience in large-scale event management, we are well-equipped to ensure the success of the upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration of the International Year of the Family in Doha. With the participation of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and a range of distinguished international, regional, and national partners, this esteemed event further solidifies Qatar's role as a premier global destination for high-impact conferences.

"Our strategic partnership with the conference comes within the framework of enhancing efforts to support the family as a fundamental pillar in society. "MSDF has organised early the awareness campaign for the International Year of the Family entitled 'The family is the wealth of a nation,' which includes several activities aimed at enhancing the value of family cohesion and compassion.

"During the conference, we will organise some events to highlight Qatar's experience in the field of social development and family, including the Family Charter, social protection, and economic empowerment of the family, supporting the rights of persons with disabilities, and others. Field trips will also be organised to visit social care centers and homes, in addition to holding an interactive introductory exhibition on the activities of the ministry and its affiliated centers."

Executive Director to the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari said," In line with the social development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, this partnership between the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Doha International Family Institute represents a significant step towards a promising future."

Al Kuwari added, "Leveraging our extensive experience in large-scale event management, we are well-equipped to ensure the success of the upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration of the International Year of the Family in Doha. With the participation of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and a range of distinguished international, regional, and national partners, this esteemed event further solidifies Qatars role as a premier global destination for high-impact conferences."

For his part, Manager of the Technical Office at Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) Talal Al Emadi said, "Our strategic partnership with the conference comes within the framework of enhancing efforts to support the family as a fundamental pillar in society."

Al Emadi continued saying, "MSDF has organised early the awareness campaign for the International Year of the Family entitled The family is the wealth of a nation, which includes several activities aimed at enhancing the value of family cohesion and compassion.

The Manager of the Technical Office at MSDF added, "During the conference, we will organise some events to highlight Qatars experience in the field of social development and family, including the Family Charter, social protection, and economic empowerment of the family, supporting the rights of persons with disabilities, and others. Field trips will also be organised to visit social care centers and homes, in addition to holding an interactive introductory exhibition on the activities of the ministry and its affiliated centers."

In turn, Executive Director of QatarDebate Dr Hayat Maarafi expressed her pleasure at organising the Youth Summit, also referred to as Day 0, on October 29, which will precede the conference's official start. She noted that the Youth Summit will be an opportunity for young people to actively participate in the global dialogue on family issues and contemporary major challenges.

Dr. Maarafi added,"Debating enables youth to effectively serve their own causes and those of their communities. It introduces new ways of thinking and refines speech, increasing mental agility. This is the impact we observe at QatarDebate Center." She pointed out that 400 young men and women will partake in the summit, including 150 from Qatar, along with 250 others representing 80 countries from different regions of the world.

Dr. Maarafi said that the summit will include four round-table discussion sessions, which will explore four major contemporary megatrends affecting the family: technological change, demographic change, migration and urbanisation, and climate change.

Moreover, it will also include general dialogue sessions with four youth representatives each, to discuss the role of youth and the future of the family. Young participants will also have the opportunity to attend the main conference on the following two days, alongside experts, researchers, and policymakers.

Dr. Maarafi emphasized the role of the youth in making a significant impact on shaping the future of society and the family. She expressed confidence that the summit will create a space for constructive dialogue on family and youth issues, with outcomes to guide policy-making for the next decade.