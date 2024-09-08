Why Are Airplane Windows Round And Small? Unveiling The Design Reasons

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Before the 1950s, airplanes had square windows, but they were replaced with round ones for safety reasons. Round windows distribute pressure evenly, making them less likely to break.

