Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 8, FIR Filed Against Owner

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lucknow Building Collapse: The death toll in the Lucknow building collapse rose to eight on Sunday Morning after the rescue workers recovered three more bodies from the debris of Harmilap Building. An FIR has been registered against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the building.

A three-storey building godowns and a motor collapsed in the Nagar area of the capital city of Utter Pradesh on Saturday, leaving 28 people injured.

As the rescue operation continued overnight, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered three more bodies of people from the debris of the Harmilap Building that collapsed on Saturday.



Here are the top 5 updates:



1. The death toll in the building collapse has climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris. The new three victims were identified as Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24) and Jagrup Singh (35).

On the complaint of Transport Nagar Chowki incharge MK Singh, an FIR has been registered against Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap Building.

2. "We are now focusing on ensuring that no one else is trapped under the rubble,"

Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma said.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are removing the debris that will take time. The possibility of someone still inside the debris is less. Had there been someone, their family members would have contacted us by now," he said.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to the building collapse and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the incident.

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PM said in a post on X.

4. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet those injured in the incident. The Chief Minister is continuously reviewing the situation and the relief and rescue operations.

Taking to microblogging platform X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The loss of life due to the collapse of a building in Lucknow district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and provide proper treatment to the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

5. Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse.

"A committee will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Structural engineers and experts will provide insights into the cause," Verma said.















