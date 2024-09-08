Aluminum Extrusion Market Structure Understanding Key Players And Their Influence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aluminum Extrusion Structure

The industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight profiles in industrial applications.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global aluminum extrusion market was valued at $77.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $118.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers of Growth:- Demand for Lightweight and Durable Products: The increasing need for lightweight, durable, and high-corrosion-resistant extruded products drives market growth.- Customization Opportunities: Rising demand for customized extrusion presents new opportunities in the industry.Challenges:- High Capital Costs: The significant capital required for aluminum extrusion processes can restrain market growth.Product Type Analysis:Mill-Finished Segment: The mill-finished segment led the market in 2019, holding nearly 60% of the share. It is expected to maintain its position due to its low-cost benefits for various applications. However, the anodized segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% due to its superior durability and appearance.End-User Analysis:- Industrial Segment: The industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight profiles in industrial applications.- Building and Construction: This segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to about 60% of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance due to smart city initiatives and rapid urbanization.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2019 with over 66% share and is expected to continue leading with the highest CAGR of 5.9%, driven by demand from automotive and transport sectors.- North America: Expected to grow at a slower pace, with a projected CAGR of 3.4% by 2027.Leading Market Players:- Hindalco Industries Limited- Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO)- Arconic Corporation- Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Co. (BALEXCO)- China Zhongwang- Constellium N.V.- Gulf Extrusion Co. LLCInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.