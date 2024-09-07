Lebanese PM Condemns Israeli Occupation Killing Of Civil Defense Staff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati strongly condemned on Saturday the Israeli drone attack in the town of Froun, which resulted in killing three civil defense members.

In a statement, Mikati called on western ambassadors in the country for an emergency meeting to witness and assume their responsibility in conveying what took place, adding that those defense teams were targeted during their duties to put out fires as result of Israeli occupation raids.

Earlier, Israeli occupation forces attacked the southern village of Froun killing three members of the Lebanese Civil Defense, Lebanese health authorities said.

The Lebanese leader also called on representatives of international organizations for an emergency meeting next Monday to briefing on the recent violations by the Israeli occupation.

The attack targeted civil defense teams that were dousing fires triggered in recent air strikes on Froun, a mountaintop village close to the borders with occupied Palestine, the emergency center of the ministry of health said in a statement, adding that two others were also wounded in the attack. (Pickup previous)

ayb







