Adani Women's DPL T20: North Delhi Strikers Women Qualify For Final With Seven-Wicket Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) North Delhi Strikers Women have qualified for the final of the Adani Women's Delhi T20 after a seven-wicket DLS method victory against East Delhi Riders Women in the last league stage match held at the Arun Jaitley on Saturday. North Delhi Strikers Women will now take on South Delhi Superstarz Women in the summit clash on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, East Delhi Riders Women posted a total of 150/2 in their 20 overs. In reply, North Delhi Strikers Women chased down the DLS-adjusted target with ease through Upasana Yadav's 65 off 44 balls.

Upasana Yadav and Mansi Sharma got the run chase off to a quick start. They were 26/0 in the fourth over. However, Sharma (10 off 10) was dismissed on the fifth ball of the same over, just before rain briefly halted play. The target was then revised to 113 in 14 overs via the DLS method.

North Delhi Strikers returned after the break looking more assured as they crossed the 50-run mark in the sixth over. Nazma Sultana fell for 6 off 10, while Yadav completed her fifty in 33 balls in the ninth over, with 38 runs required off 30 balls.

Yadav combined with Ayushi Soni to reduce the equation to 10 needed off the last two overs. However, Yadav's remarkable innings of 65 off 44 balls came to an end as she was dismissed by Priya Mishra in the 13th over. Soni and Monika then ensured they chased down the target with two balls to spare, helping their team qualify for the Final of the inaugural edition of the Adani Women's Delhi Premier League T20.

Earlier in the day, Priya Punia and Pratika Rawal provided East Delhi Riders Women with a steady start. They put 45 runs on the board by the end of the Powerplay.

Rawal brought up her half-century in 33 balls but was dismissed in the 12th over. Her partner, Punia, combined with Pragya Rawat and kept the scoreboard ticking. Punia reached her fifty in the 17th over, while Rawat fell in the following over after contributing 21 off 20 balls. Punia's unbeaten 63 off 59 deliveries helped East Delhi Riders Women post 150/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores:

East Delhi Riders Women 150/2 in 20 overs (Priya Punia 63*, Pratika Rawal 52; Bharti Rawal 1-16) lost to North Delhi Strikers Women 113/3 in 13.3 overs (Upasana Yasav 65, Ayushi Soni 17*; Priya Mishra 1-16) by seven wickets (DLS Method).