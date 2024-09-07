Rubber Gloves Market Penetration Strategies For Entering New Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rubber Gloves Penetration

The rubber gloves market is driven by increased demand in healthcare, chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Allied Market Research report highlights the significant growth of the global rubber gloves market , valued at $34.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $122.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.2%. Eswara Prasad, Manager of Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, pointed out that increased hygiene care in hospitals, along with demand in oil & and automotive sectors, has driven this market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the surge in demand, especially from the general public.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key factors driving the market include rising demand from medical, healthcare, and chemical industries. However, challenges like latex sensitivity and low tactile sensitivity of nitrile gloves impede growth. The market is expected to find opportunities with increased awareness of hygiene practices.The rubber gloves market is driven by increased demand in healthcare, chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries. While latex sensitivity and reduced tactile sensitivity in nitrile gloves pose challenges, rising awareness of hygiene creates growth opportunities.The powder-free and disposable segments dominate, with the powder-free segment expected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR due to high demand from hospitals and labs. North America led the market in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth with a 15.0% CAGR.The disposable segment garnered the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global rubber gloves market, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in demand for disposable gloves from sectors such as food & catering, spa & saloons, photochemistry, automotive, and healthcare drives the growth of the segment.North America accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global rubber gloves market, due to extensive demand of rubber gloves from the R&Ds activities conducted in this continent. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.0% throughout the forecast period.The report offers an in-depth analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities to help market players in devising strategies and capitalizing on potential market opportunities. Rise in demand from medical and healthcare applications and rapid demand from the chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industry drive the global rubber gloves market. However, low tactile sensitivity of nitrile gloves and latex sensitivity hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness of hygiene practices presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.Key players in the industry-- Hartalega Holdings Berhad Corporation- Atlantic Safety Products Inc.- Kimberly Clark Company- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd- Mapa Professional- Ansell Ltd.- Supermax Corporation Berhad- Top Glove Corporation Bhd- Schield Scientific- Unigloves (UK) LimitedInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

