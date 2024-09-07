Omega 3 Rich Foods for Vegetarians

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for heart health, brain function, and joint health, and can be found in fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, as well as fortified foods. Adequate intake of omega-3s, particularly EPA and DHA, supports overall and may reduce the risk of heart disease, depression, and other conditions.

Fish is considered the best source of omega 3 fatty acids. But let's get acquainted with the foods that vegetarians should eat to get omega acids.

Chia seeds contain omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, calcium, iron, protein, antioxidants, etc.

Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids. They are also rich in fiber, magnesium, etc.

Walnuts are a nut that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. So you can include them in your diet.

It is also good to eat leafy greens like spinach which contain omega 3 fatty acids.

You can also eat these which contain omega 3 fatty acids.

Avocado also contains omega 3 fatty acids.