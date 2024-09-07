SHOCKING! Autorickshaw Drivers Slap And Assault Traffic Cop On Duty In Thane's Ulhasnagar; WATCH
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thane: A video has surfaced showing a violent altercation between two autorickshaw drivers and a traffic Police constable in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, on Friday (Sep 06). The footage captures a heated argument escalating into physical violence, with the autorickshaw drivers attacking the on-duty traffic officer.
Manipur conflict: Fake videos from Gaza war, Myanmar fueling tensions; Indian army warns of misinformation
According to the traffic guards, the autorickshaw drivers were allegedly harassing a woman and had illegally parked their vehicle in the middle of the road, violating traffic rules. Locals reported that a drunk autorickshaw driver had collided with a woman's two-wheeler, prompting the traffic guard to intervene and attempt to file a complaint against the driver.
The video captured a rickshaw driver misbehaving with the police constable, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Another rickshaw driver joined the fray, and together they manhandled the constable. One of the drivers even slapped the officer. A traffic warden intervened, rushing to the constable's aid as he was being assaulted by the drivers. Following the incident, police filed a complaint and detained one of the autorickshaw drivers for a criminal offense, according to sources.
Locals reported that as the police attempted to file a complaint against the auto-rickshaw drivers in the late evening, the drivers retaliated by demanding that a counter-complaint be filed against the police constable involved in the altercation.
'This is Naya Kashmir': United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration| WATCH
MENAFN07092024007385015968ID1108647193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.