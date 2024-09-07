(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Recently, Ma Minglong, the Secretary of the Zhenjiang Municipal Committee, promoted Zhenjiang's aged vinegar.

The Yangtze River flows majestically, and the Grand Canal weaves like a shuttle. Zhenjiang, at the confluence of rivers, boasts a rich history and deep culture, combining both elegance and natural beauty. This essence is vast, evoking feelings of pride and inspiration, while a simple plate of aromatic vinegar connects us to history and ignites our imagination.

Zhenjiang vinegar embodies the local aspiration for deliciousness and the pursuit of beauty, reflecting the unique charm of this garden city.







The character for“vinegar” can be broken down into“half of wine” and“twenty-one days.” To make vinegar, one must first brew wine, illustrating Zhenjiang's commitment to the philosophy of“Du Kang brewing both wine and vinegar.” From a grain of rice to a drop of vinegar, 48 intricate processes are required, taking over nine months. Through the changing seasons and the passage of time, Zhenjiang vinegar earns its esteemed reputation.

This meticulous process, rooted in purity and craftsmanship, reveals the resilience and determination of Zhenjiang's spirit. The literary works produced in Zhenjiang often reflect this synthesis of excellence, including the Selections of Refined Literature for poetry, The Literary Mind and the Carving of Dragons for literary forms, A New Account of the Tales of the World for anecdotes of famous figures, and Dream Pool Essays for technology and arts. The dedication to craftsmanship embodies the dreams of generations of Zhenjiang citizens.







A taste of sourness carries profound meaning.“Chun” signifies purity and depth. A barrel of vinegar aged for decades transforms into a rich elixir, where sweetness envelops the acidity, releasing a robust aroma upon opening. Just as time enhances flavors, vinegar's significance in daily life runs deep:“Dishes need vinegar, noodles require vinegar, and a sip before meals.” This ingrained memory and tradition nourish generations of Zhenjiang residents. In every small dish, one savors life's essence and experiences the joys of living. The sweet and sour nature of Zhenjiang vinegar represents the city's attitude-always embracing and warming every person who steps onto this land with openness and inclusivity.







The lingering aftertaste of vinegar is rich and profound. Like wine, vinegar has degrees, categorized into nine levels based on acetic acid content. A drop of Zhenjiang vinegar offers layers of flavor that evoke the grandeur of mountains and the flow of streams, leaving one in awe. This reflects the enduring legacy of Hengshun, a time-honored brand.

In 1840, during the Daoguang era of the Qing Dynasty, the“Zhu Hengshun Distillery Workshop” was founded under the name“Hengshun.” Despite several name changes over the decades,“Hengshun” has remained constant. As one of the first“Chinese Time-Honored Brands,” Hengshun has thrived for over 180 years, with generations of its people striving for progress, passing on the spirit of“Hengshun for All,” and continuously revitalizing the brand in the new era.

Since the modern era, Zhenjiang's private entrepreneurs have achieved remarkable successes, embodying the spirit of industriousness and dedication. Notable figures like Leng Yu, Lu Xiaobo, and Chen Guangfu have represented the entrepreneurial spirit in this region. Following the reforms and opening-up, Zhenjiang has embarked on a new journey for township enterprise development, illustrating the contemporary Zhenjiang people's determination and relentless pursuit of progress.







Unique cuisine reflects a region's culture and serves as a marker of value and heritage. President Xi Jinping emphasized,“China has a long history and a vast civilization; this is our foundation of confidence and source of strength.” A plate of vinegar, a patch of earth, and a city of people-Zhenjiang's story in the new era is unfolding, and the promising future of“Zhenjiang has great potential” is rapidly becoming a reality.