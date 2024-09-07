BVI Minister For Health To Co-Chair Joint Meeting At 9Th OECS Council Of Ministers In St Kitts – Nevis

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – BVI for and social development, Vincent O. Wheatley will attend the 9th OECS Council of Ministers in St Kitts and Nevis from September 10 to 11.

“Health minister Wheatley has also been invited to co-chair the joint meeting of human and social development and education ministers in his capacity as chair of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers – Health. The health minister will be accompanied by acting permanent secretary in the Tasha Bertie,“said the BVI ministry of health and social development.“Wheatley will attend the human and social development and the inaugural meeting of the joint council of ministers; health, human and social development and education; and will also participate in a Caucus with regional ministers and other high-level meetings.”

The meetings will be held under the theme,“Regional Development and Sustainability through Quality Education and Social Empowerment.”

Wheatley said the areas of education, social development, and health are critical pillars of national development, especially in Small Island Developing States like those in the OECS region. As such, this joint council of ministers will be essential, as some of the brightest minds in the region come together to discuss strategies on how to align and strengthen these sectors.

Wheatley added:“In the Caribbean, especially the OECS region, the synergy between ministries and sectors is not just important; it's essential for sustainable growth. Each sector, whether focused on health, education, or social development is critical in our society. When they work together, we can harness their collective strength, bridging gaps and building a foundation for resilience. Through these types of collaboration, we can effectively address the complex challenges our region faces and ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for our people.”

The 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Human and Social Development's main objective is focusing on sharing innovative ideas in social empowerment through peer engagement to boost development at national and regional levels. It also aims to align strategies for social development, review the Social Inclusion and Social Protection Action Plan (2023–2030), and gain support from regional agencies for more adaptive social protection measures.

The Joint Council of Ministers: Health, human and social development and education will focus on aligning health, social development, and education strategies with key regional plans, including the OECS Education Strategy and the“Fort-de-France Declaration on Health.”

The council will also be tackling regional challenges by sharing solutions among Member States and encouraging collaboration between ministries to create joint policies for sustainable development. Additionally, it seeks to harmonise systems across the region to improve access to quality education, social, and health services.

“The ministry of health and social development remains committed to promoting the health and social well-being of the people of the Virgin Islands.”

