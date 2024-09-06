Qatar Takes Part In Gwangju Biennale In South Korea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 15th edition of the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea kicks off Saturday, with distinguished Qatari participation. Qatar Museums organises the first pavilion for an Arab country, which includes an exhibition that explores the significance of rain in Qatari culture through art.
On this occasion, Deputy Director for Museum Affairs at the National Museum of Qatar, Tania al-Majed said that Qatar's pavilion at the Gwangju Biennale features the Rain exhibition, which explores the significance of rain in Qatari culture and displays new artworks by seven Qatari artists and residents of Qatar. The pavilion runs until December 1.
She explained that the exhibition consists of four different sections telling distinctive narratives through dazzling artworks done by Fatima Abbas; Farah al-Siddiqi; Sarah al Nuaimi; Hind al Saad; Guillaume Rosiere; Abdulrahman al-Muftah; and Nada al Kharashi. Founded in 1995, the Gwangju Biennale is a contemporary art biennale.
