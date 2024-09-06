Coyote Hole Launches New Non-Alcoholic Brand, LUNA Craft Beverages, Offering Wellness-Infused Cider Elixirs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Coyote Hole is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new brand, LUNA Craft Beverages, a non-alcoholic line designed to bring wellness to every sip.

MINERAL, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coyote Hole Craft Beverages is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new brand, LUNA Craft Beverages, a non-alcoholic line designed to bring wellness to every sip. Launching in September, LUNA's first line of cider elixirs will feature fresh-pressed cider infused with Nootropics and Adaptogens, including Ashwagandha, L-Theanine, and Lemon Balm, crafted to help reduce stress, calm the mind, and promote overall well-being. This exciting new range will be available online at LUNAcraftNA , in Coyote Hole's tasting room, Amazon, TikTok Shop and at grocery stores across Virginia.LUNA Craft Beverages takes an innovative approach to the non-alcoholic beverage space by blending the natural goodness of fresh-pressed cider with functional ingredients that promote both mental and physical wellness. The first release will focus on the benefits of Nootropics and Adaptogens-natural ingredients known for enhancing relaxation, focus, and stress relief-offering a refreshing and health-forward alternative to traditional non-alcoholic drinks.Following closely in October, LUNA will launch its second line of cider elixirs infused with hemp-derived CBD and THC, microdosed to provide a gentle, relaxing experience without the hangover. This range will cater to consumers looking for a natural way to unwind and enhance their mood without alcohol, expanding LUNA's innovative offerings in the wellness beverage market.“We are excited to announce our partnership with LUNA Craft Beverages to launch our new LUNA non-alcoholic line of ciders,” said Chris Denkers, owner and CEO of Coyote Hole Craft Beverages.“These ciders won't be just fresh-pressed cider; each series will be infused with functional ingredients to help both your mind and your body, one series having Nootropics and Adaptogens, another with CBD and THC, and eventually one with super mushrooms.”LUNA Craft Beverages aims to redefine the non-alcoholic beverage category with a focus on natural, fresh-pressed ingredients and the benefits of functional wellness. By providing unique blends that help calm the mind and body, LUNA invites consumers to discover a refreshing, health-conscious alternative to traditional drinks.For more information about LUNA Craft Beverages and to explore the new lines of cider elixirs, visit LUNAcraftNA or stop by our tasting room.

