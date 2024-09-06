Kuwaiti Ministers Visit Injured Iraqi Football Player At Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Minister of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Friday visited the Iraqi player Ayman Hussein at Hospital.

Hussein was transferred early today from Bara, Iraq, to the Kuwaiti hospital after he received injuries, late on Thursday, during a match with the Omani team, part of the finals for the 2026 World Cup.

Minister Al-Mutairi, after checking on Hussein's condition, wished HIM a quick recovery, affirming that his in Kuwait was in line with guidelines by the supreme political leadership to dedicate special concern for sports, athletes and Kuwait's guests. He lauded the good care given to the Iraqi player, thus stabilizing his condition.

For his part, minister Al-Awadhi revealed Hussein was brought to Kuwait in response to a request by the Iraqi authorities.

Al-Manhal Al-Safi, the Iraqi Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, appreciated the Kuwaiti authorities' care for Hussein, affirming that the good treatment ensured his stability after suffering the injury.

The Iraqi Football Association declared, in a statement earlier today, that Hussein was injured in one of his ribs at the start of the match and that he had endured the pain and continued playing, however, he was substituted in the second half. He was later sent to a hospital in Basra and shifted to Kuwait via a border checkpoint. (end)

