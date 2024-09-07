Madhya Pradesh: Somnath Express Derails In Jabalpur; No Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jabalpur:

Two coaches of the Somnath Express derailed early Saturday (Sep 07) morning in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place at 5:50 AM, about 200 meters from the station. The Indore-Jabalpur Express (Train No: 22191) derailed at a speed close to a "dead stop."

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The CPRO of West Central Railway issued a statement on the train derailment accident. Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway said, "The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's number 6, the train was moving slowly and 2 coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform."

The Jabalpur train accident occurred less than a month after the derailment of the Sabarmati Express in Uttar Pradesh. On August 17, also a Saturday, 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-Varanasi Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur railway station. The incident was reportedly caused by a boulder intentionally placed on the tracks.